Opposition Criticizes PM Modi's Silence on Manipur Crisis

On Monday, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his continued silence regarding the crisis in Manipur. Ramesh, speaking alongside other members of the INDIA alliance at Jantar Mantar, highlighted the Prime Minister's global travels while the situation in Manipur remains unresolved. The Congress leader pointed out that it has been 18 months since the crisis began and accused the Chief Minister of failing to restore peace, calling for his resignation. Ramesh urged the Prime Minister to address the issue by visiting Manipur and prioritizing the demands of its people.

CPI leader D Raja, who also joined the protest, condemned the BJP's inaction on the Manipur crisis despite their loud claims of putting the nation first. Raja questioned the Prime Minister's silence and the government's refusal to engage in a parliamentary debate on the situation. He further lambasted the continued turmoil in Manipur and insisted on the resignation of the Chief Minister to pave the way for a political resolution.

Earlier, Opposition MPs, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest within the Parliament premises over the Adani issue. Absent from the protest were members of the Trinamool Congress Party and Samajwadi Party, along with Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule. The winter session of Parliament, which began on November 25, was quickly adjourned due to repeated disruptions with the session running until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)