Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Home Struggles Amid Rajasthan Royals' Turmoil

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are facing a crisis at Chinnaswamy Stadium as they aim to reenergize their IPL campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday. Despite dominating away games, RCB has faltered in all home matches this season.

The RCB team struggles with both batting and bowling. The pitch's pace has confounded their batters, seen in their fluctuating runs per over. Key players like Virat Kohli have maintained form, but others need to rise to the challenge.

For RR, captain Sanju Samson's injury disrupts their campaign as they sit eight on the table. Despite player resilience, their bowling remains unpenetrating. Both teams aim to stabilize their positions and avoid mid-table congestion.

