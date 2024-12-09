Kremlin Awaits Trump's Dialogue: No Contact Yet

The Kremlin has announced that, as of now, there has been no communication between Russia and US President-elect Donald Trump. This revelation was made on Monday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin expressed its willingness to engage in discussions about Ukraine, aligning with Trump's recent plea for an 'immediate ceasefire and negotiations.'

This diplomatic gesture highlights the potential for evolving relations between Russia and the United States, amidst a backdrop of international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)