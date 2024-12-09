Left Menu

Kremlin Awaits Trump's Dialogue: No Contact Yet

Russia has not contacted US President-elect Donald Trump, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The Kremlin is open to discussions about Ukraine following Trump's call for a ceasefire and talks. The statement highlights the current diplomatic stance and possible future developments between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:10 IST
The Kremlin has announced that, as of now, there has been no communication between Russia and US President-elect Donald Trump. This revelation was made on Monday by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Over the weekend, the Kremlin expressed its willingness to engage in discussions about Ukraine, aligning with Trump's recent plea for an 'immediate ceasefire and negotiations.'

This diplomatic gesture highlights the potential for evolving relations between Russia and the United States, amidst a backdrop of international scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

