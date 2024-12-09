Hopeful Transition: Syria's New Era Post-Assad
The U.N. human rights chief has emphasized the need for accountability for abuses under former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, following his ouster. As Syria faces a promising yet uncertain future, there is a significant opportunity for inclusive political dialogue and rebuilding a fair domestic legal system.
On Monday, the U.N. human rights chief urged accountability for abuses under Syria's former president Bashar al-Assad, highlighting a substantial opportunity for inclusive political dialogue during the nation's transition.
Following a 13-year civil war, Syrians wake to a new reality as rebels seize the capital Damascus and Assad flees to Russia, ending over 50 years of oppressive family rule. A political transition requires ensuring perpetrators of serious violations are held accountable, according to U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk, who stressed evidence preservation.
Speaking in Geneva, Turk advocated for developing a domestic legal system capable of fair trials for those believed to have committed atrocity crimes, including Assad and senior leaders. He noted promising cooperation and a vast potential for inclusive dialogue in Syria's new era.
(With inputs from agencies.)
