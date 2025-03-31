Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Fuji TV's Human Rights Oversight in Sexual Assault Case

An investigation into a sexual assault case involving Japanese celebrity Masahiro Nakai criticizes Fuji Television for failing to support a female employee and lacking human rights awareness. The incident led to management resignations and highlighted systemic issues within the company. The report is the first external examination of these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 18:10 IST
  • Country:
  • Japan

An independent investigation into a sexual assault case involving Masahiro Nakai, a former leader of the popular boy band SMAP, has criticized Fuji Television Network for its handling of the situation. The report claims the network failed to support its female employee and exhibited a lack of human rights awareness.

Allegations surfaced in December, prompting public outrage and resulting in Fuji TV experiencing advertising losses. Executives were accused of systematic cover-ups, and the network's management eventually faced resignations. The report marks the first external probe into the incident, shedding light on the network's internal culture.

The investigation found Fuji TV neglected necessary care for the victim and continued to allow Nakai's appearances on the network. A culture of young female employees entertaining male clients was also highlighted. The case adds to a series of sexual harassment allegations in Japan's entertainment industry, drawing parallels to past scandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

