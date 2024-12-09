Rahul Gandhi's Mock Interview Drama: A Political Comedy Act

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched a scathing critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, amidst opposition-led protests in the Parliament complex. Pradhan labeled Gandhi a 'comedy king,' suggesting that his antics are mere attempts to remain relevant in the political sphere.

The protest, orchestrated by members of the INDIA bloc, centered on the Adani controversy, with Gandhi staging a mock interview. Participants wore masks resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, echoing demands for justice and transparency.

Gandhi provocatively questioned a masked Congress member playing the role of Adani on why Parliament operations were stalled, highlighting the absence of key decision-makers. Pradhan accused Gandhi of spreading misinformation that fails to resonate with the populace, citing electoral outcomes since 2014 as evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)