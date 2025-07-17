India Bloc Gears Up for Crucial Monsoon Session Discussions

The INDIA bloc will convene at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 19 to discuss pivotal topics for the imminent Monsoon session of Parliament, according to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut confirmed that July 19 aligns with their schedule.

Yadav, speaking at a Patna press conference, emphasized the significance of this meeting. Raut, in a Mumbai briefing, stated their party's readiness, mentioning a recent communication from K C Venugopal. The Monsoon session is slated to begin on July 21, with a break from August 12 to 18 for celebrations.

Contentious debates between the ruling BJP and the opposition, led by the Congress-backed INDIA bloc, are anticipated. Focus areas include the Election Commission's electoral roll revision in Bihar and Operation Sindoor, alongside allegations involving ex-US President Trump. Congress plans to address issues like the Pahalgam attack and statehood restoration for Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)