Owaisi's AIMIM Eyes Third Front in Bihar, Rejects INDIA Bloc

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi announced on Monday that his party will not join the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that 'one-sided love' is not reciprocated. AIMIM is now contemplating forming a third front as it received a lukewarm response after proposing to join the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD chief Lalu Yadav.

Owaisi expressed dissatisfaction with the INDIA bloc, citing accusations against his party based on lies. He emphasized the need for a leader representing the poor and oppressed in Bihar, criticizing the existing political structure for maintaining dominance over these communities. AIMIM Bihar president Akhtarul Iman supports the idea of a third front, which Owaisi views as a viable path forward.

AIMIM has announced plans to contest elections focusing on the Seemanchal region, where it has significant influence. Owaisi criticized the INDIA bloc, suggesting it is uninterested in allowing new leadership to emerge. He also questioned the Election Commission of India's authority to determine citizenship, criticizing the lack of official ECI statements amid the upcoming Bihar elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)