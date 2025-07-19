Left Menu

AAP's Exit from INDIA Bloc Spurs Urgent Opposition Talks on National Interests

Following AAP's withdrawal from the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari stressed the importance of a united opposition to counter religious polarization and capitalist interests. As concerns rise over national policies and regional issues, key opposition leaders convene to safeguard the nation's future.

Updated: 19-07-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:05 IST
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the heels of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) exit from the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari emphasized the necessity for a robust opposition alliance aimed at shielding the country from religious polarization.

Tiwari reiterated the opposition's resolve to prevent the nation from being dominated by capitalist interests, as concerns about national welfare took center stage at a crucial meeting of the INDIA bloc.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh clarified that the party's engagement with the INDIA alliance was limited to the Lok Sabha elections, and outlined their current focus on regional grievances, notably addressing the demolition of homes and shops in Bihar, UP, and Purvanchal.

