Left Menu

Lok Sabha Chaos: Protests Spark Turmoil

The Lok Sabha was disrupted by opposition protests over alleged ties between George Soros and Congress, and the Adani issue, leading to adjournment without significant business. Opposition members submitted privilege motion notices and raised slogans against the government, causing repeated adjournments throughout the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:35 IST
Lok Sabha Chaos: Protests Spark Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant disruption on Monday as protests erupted over alleged links between George Soros and Congress, along with the Adani issue. The uproar led to an adjournment without transacting any major business.

Opposition members, visibly upset, took to the well of the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings until noon. The session faced multiple adjournments until the day's activities were ultimately called off at 3 PM.

Amidst the chaos, Congress and other opposition members submitted notices to move a privilege motion against a BJP member. Despite attempts to continue with parliamentary duties, the House was repeatedly disrupted by slogans and protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024