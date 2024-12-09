Lok Sabha Chaos: Protests Spark Turmoil
The Lok Sabha was disrupted by opposition protests over alleged ties between George Soros and Congress, and the Adani issue, leading to adjournment without significant business. Opposition members submitted privilege motion notices and raised slogans against the government, causing repeated adjournments throughout the day.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha witnessed significant disruption on Monday as protests erupted over alleged links between George Soros and Congress, along with the Adani issue. The uproar led to an adjournment without transacting any major business.
Opposition members, visibly upset, took to the well of the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings until noon. The session faced multiple adjournments until the day's activities were ultimately called off at 3 PM.
Amidst the chaos, Congress and other opposition members submitted notices to move a privilege motion against a BJP member. Despite attempts to continue with parliamentary duties, the House was repeatedly disrupted by slogans and protests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Business Advisory Committee will decide on matters to be discussed in Parliament: Rijiju on Oppn's demands for taking up Adani issue.
Rahul Gandhi Blames BJP for Sambhal Violence Amid Rising Tensions
A wall obstructs path of Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs; PM Modi, RSS strengthening that wall: Rahul Gandhi.
Constitution not just a book but India's thinking for thousands of years; it is about truth, non-violence: Rahul Gandhi.
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Judiciary's Role Amid Rahul Gandhi's Remarks