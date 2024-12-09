Lok Sabha Chaos: Protests Spark Turmoil

The Lok Sabha witnessed significant disruption on Monday as protests erupted over alleged links between George Soros and Congress, along with the Adani issue. The uproar led to an adjournment without transacting any major business.

Opposition members, visibly upset, took to the well of the House, prompting Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the proceedings until noon. The session faced multiple adjournments until the day's activities were ultimately called off at 3 PM.

Amidst the chaos, Congress and other opposition members submitted notices to move a privilege motion against a BJP member. Despite attempts to continue with parliamentary duties, the House was repeatedly disrupted by slogans and protests.

