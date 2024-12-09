Left Menu

Dilip Pandey Debunks Rumors: Loyalty Over Candidate List

AAP leader Dilip Pandey dismissed rumors of his dissatisfaction over exclusion from the party's candidate list for the Delhi Assembly polls. Despite being dropped as the Timarpur MLA, Pandey affirmed his commitment to AAP, emphasizing his loyalty to the leadership and the party's ethos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 17:55 IST
Dilip Pandey
  Country:
  India

AAP leader Dilip Pandey has firmly dismissed speculation regarding his dissatisfaction with the party over his exclusion from its list of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

In a letter released on social media platform X, Pandey, the AAP's chief whip, clarified that he chose to speak out to prevent assumptions stemming from his silence. The clarification followed the AAP's announcement of its second list of candidates, excluding 18 sitting MLAs, including Pandey, in favor of newcomers like Surendra Pal Singh Bittu who recently defected from the BJP.

Pandey reiterated his allegiance to AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal, amidst rumors of discord. He emphasized the strong bonds within AAP's leadership team, remarking on their shared commitment beyond traditional political aspirations of position and prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

