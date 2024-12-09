Quest for Justice: The Austin Tice Story

U.S. officials are engaged in concerted efforts to ascertain the location and condition of Austin Tice, an American journalist captured in Syria more than 12 years ago, according to statements made by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The priority mission aims to safely bring Tice home to his family.

U.S. diplomats are communicating with contacts in Syria, as well as intermediaries, in an attempt to gain intelligence on Tice's situation. The journalist, a former U.S. Marine, was taken hostage in Damascus during the 2012 uprising against then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who later fled to Russia.

President Joe Biden asserted that the U.S. government operates under the belief that Tice is alive, although direct evidence is lacking. The President emphasized the importance of holding Assad accountable as efforts continue to identify Tice's location. Sullivan met with Debra Tice, Austin's mother, who remains hopeful about her son's status.

