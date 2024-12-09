Left Menu

Quest for Justice: The Austin Tice Story

U.S. officials are actively pursuing efforts to locate and secure the release of Austin Tice, an American journalist who was captured in Syria over 12 years ago. Despite challenges, President Joe Biden and national security adviser Jake Sullivan are optimistic about Tice's survival and continue diplomatic communications for information regarding his whereabouts.

U.S. officials are engaged in concerted efforts to ascertain the location and condition of Austin Tice, an American journalist captured in Syria more than 12 years ago, according to statements made by White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The priority mission aims to safely bring Tice home to his family.

U.S. diplomats are communicating with contacts in Syria, as well as intermediaries, in an attempt to gain intelligence on Tice's situation. The journalist, a former U.S. Marine, was taken hostage in Damascus during the 2012 uprising against then-Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who later fled to Russia.

President Joe Biden asserted that the U.S. government operates under the belief that Tice is alive, although direct evidence is lacking. The President emphasized the importance of holding Assad accountable as efforts continue to identify Tice's location. Sullivan met with Debra Tice, Austin's mother, who remains hopeful about her son's status.

