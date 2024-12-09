Left Menu

Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Stature Amidst Adani Controversy

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju lambasted Congress, urging introspection on Rahul Gandhi's impact. Rijiju warned against attempts to harm India to challenge Modi. Amidst calls for discussions on Adani, he urged unity against anti-India forces, highlighting concerns over political affiliations and calling for constitutional debates in Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:59 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:59 IST
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attacked the leadership, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to dismissively as 'Balak Buddhi'. Rijiju urged Congress to reflect on why the public is increasingly dismissive of Gandhi's role in politics.

Rijiju further cautioned Congress leaders against prioritizing efforts to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the cost of the nation's integrity. He emphasized that such efforts would fail, as the country stands resilient against anti-India forces. Rijiju's comments were underscored by social media posts featuring photos of Adani with Congress figures like Robert Vadra.

Earlier, amidst opposition demands for a parliamentary debate on the Adani issue, Rijiju appealed for a non-partisan perspective, urging Congress to focus on combating anti-India elements collaboratively. Despite protests led by Rahul Gandhi over the Adani controversy during the twelfth day of the winter session, some opposition factions did not join the demonstration. Parliament's winter session, after an interrupted start on November 25, is scheduled until December 20.

Latest News

