Rijiju Criticizes Congress Over Rahul Gandhi's Stature Amidst Adani Controversy

In a sharp critique of the Congress party, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju attacked the leadership, specifically targeting Rahul Gandhi, whom he referred to dismissively as 'Balak Buddhi'. Rijiju urged Congress to reflect on why the public is increasingly dismissive of Gandhi's role in politics.

Rijiju further cautioned Congress leaders against prioritizing efforts to undermine Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the cost of the nation's integrity. He emphasized that such efforts would fail, as the country stands resilient against anti-India forces. Rijiju's comments were underscored by social media posts featuring photos of Adani with Congress figures like Robert Vadra.

Earlier, amidst opposition demands for a parliamentary debate on the Adani issue, Rijiju appealed for a non-partisan perspective, urging Congress to focus on combating anti-India elements collaboratively. Despite protests led by Rahul Gandhi over the Adani controversy during the twelfth day of the winter session, some opposition factions did not join the demonstration. Parliament's winter session, after an interrupted start on November 25, is scheduled until December 20.

