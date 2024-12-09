Left Menu

Hamas Applauds Syrian Revolution: A New Era Post-Assad

Hamas congratulated the Syrian people for achieving freedom after President Assad fled to Russia following a rebel takeover of Damascus. Expressing support for Syria's new direction, Hamas hopes for continued Syrian support for Palestinians. Islamic Jihad's leader echoed this, emphasizing Syria's historical role in aiding the Palestinian cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:25 IST
Hamas Applauds Syrian Revolution: A New Era Post-Assad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant political shift, the Palestinian group Hamas extended its congratulations to the Syrian people on Monday, celebrating their "aspirations for freedom and justice" after the dramatic ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

This marks Hamas' first public statement following the seizure of Damascus by rebel forces, which culminated in Assad fleeing to Russia, ending his 13-year-long civil war rule and a 60-year family dynasty. Hamas expressed admiration for the Syrian people's determination and voiced its respect for their political autonomy.

Hamas envisions that Syria, even after Assad's departure, will maintain its historical role in supporting the Palestinian cause. These sentiments were similarly expressed by Ziad al-Nakhala, leader of the Islamic Jihad, highlighting Syria's longstanding support for Palestine. The realignment reflects Hamas' shift from its previous distancing from Assad, given his authoritarian crackdown on Sunni Muslims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

