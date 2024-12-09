UK Limits Ties with Georgia Amid Protests

The UK government has announced a significant reduction in its diplomatic engagement with Georgia, citing instances of violence against pro-European Union protesters and journalists.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed concern over the shocking scenes in Georgia, where police have clashed with demonstrators since the Georgian Dream party halted its EU membership efforts.

In a decisive move, Lammy stated that all defense cooperation and program support will be suspended until Georgia returns to respecting European democratic norms and freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)