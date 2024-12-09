UK Limits Ties with Georgia Amid Protests
The UK will reduce engagement with Georgia, halting defense cooperation due to violent clashes between police and pro-EU protesters. Foreign Secretary David Lammy condemns the violence in the South Caucasus nation of 3.7 million, urging a return to European democratic norms.
The UK government has announced a significant reduction in its diplomatic engagement with Georgia, citing instances of violence against pro-European Union protesters and journalists.
Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed concern over the shocking scenes in Georgia, where police have clashed with demonstrators since the Georgian Dream party halted its EU membership efforts.
In a decisive move, Lammy stated that all defense cooperation and program support will be suspended until Georgia returns to respecting European democratic norms and freedoms.
