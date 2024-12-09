Mamata Banerjee Denounces Bangladesh's Bold Claims Over Bengal

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee fiercely rebuked claims from some Bangladeshi leaders suggesting their country could swiftly take control of Bengal. Labeling these statements as 'absurd,' she asserted that no one has the courage to seize Indian soil and warned against using lollipops as a peace offering.

Addressing the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee condemned Bangladesh's interim government's actions against minorities, and pinned the blame on certain political factions for circulating inflammatory fake videos to incite unrest. She stressed the importance of unity across religious communities in India, urging carefulness in communication from both media and citizens to prevent inflaming communal strife.

Banerjee also highlighted the cross-border tension, citing Border Security Force vigilance at the Bengal border, while appealing for compassion and collaboration across nations. She emphasized that her administration respects the diplomatic guidelines provided by India's Ministry of External Affairs, urging patience and pragmatism regarding ongoing discussions with Bangladesh.

