Georgia Unrest: EU Poised for Sanctions Amid Police Brutality

Protests erupted in Georgia after the government announced a suspension of EU accession talks. Clashes between demonstrators and police led to accusations of brutality. The EU is considering sanctions as pro-EU supporters demand action. The unrest highlights Georgia’s complex geopolitical stance amid accusations of government ties with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:33 IST
Georgia Unrest: EU Poised for Sanctions Amid Police Brutality
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Georgia has been the stage for violent clashes between police and protesters in recent weeks. Reports of police brutality against demonstrators have prompted calls for European Union sanctions, according to Pawel Herczynski, EU ambassador to Georgia. Work on imposing sanctions is reportedly already in progress.

The protests began last month when the ruling Georgian Dream party announced a suspension of EU accession talks until 2028. This decision has fueled public outrage in a country where EU membership is a popular aspiration. The demonstrations have seen police using water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters, with numerous injuries and arrests reported.

The situation has drawn significant international attention, with the EU expressing shock at the violence and some countries limiting engagement with Georgia. Accusations against the government hint at a pivot towards Russia, a move that has prompted protests supported by pro-EU critics, including President Salome Zourabichvili.

(With inputs from agencies.)

