BJP Mahila Morcha Protests Against Raut's Remarks
The BJP's Mahila Morcha staged a protest in Thane against Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, for his 'derogatory' comments regarding women and the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana. The protest involved hitting an effigy with slippers, alleging that Raut insulted women's dignity.
In a dramatic turn of events, the BJP's Mahila Morcha launched a protest in Thane against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Monday. The action was in response to Raut's contentious remarks about women, particularly concerning the Maharashtra government's Ladki Bahin Yojana.
The remarks sparked outrage among Mahila Morcha leaders who accused Raut of demeaning women's dignity. His comments suggested that the governing coalition secured women's votes through the Rs 1500 monthly aid distributed under the scheme during recent assembly polls.
As tensions simmered, protestors went so far as to attack an effigy of Raut with slippers, all while chanting slogans denouncing his statements. The BJP Mahila Morcha underscored their firm stance against what they deemed as disrespectful language towards women.
