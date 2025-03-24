Left Menu

BJP MLA Slams Comedian Kunal Kamra for Remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM

BJP MLA Ram Kadam criticizes comedian Kunal Kamra for his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, accusing Kamra of seeking 'petty publicity.' Kadam questions Kamra's intentions, as an FIR is filed against a Shiv Sena faction for vandalizing a comedy set in Mumbai in defense of Shinde.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:22 IST
Bharatiya Janata party Maharashtra MLA Ram Kadam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam launched an offensive against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Monday, following Kamra's allegedly derogatory comments targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a performance.

Kadam described the comedian's remarks as an 'insult to the land of Maharashtra' and suggested Kamra's actions were timed to create a distraction amidst allegations involving the Thackeray family. 'Whose contract is he working on? Is it the Thackeray faction?' Kadam questioned while speaking to ANI.

The incident follows an FIR against members of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) for reportedly vandalizing a Mumbai comedy venue, further inflaming tensions. Amid calls for action, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora defended Shinde, emphasizing his journey from auto driver to influential political leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

