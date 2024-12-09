Left Menu

Akshay Lakra Takes the Helm of Delhi Youth Congress

The Indian Youth Congress has appointed Akshay Lakra as the new head of its Delhi unit, under the guidance of IYC national leader Krishna Allavaru and president Uday Bhanu Chib. Lakra is expected to invigorate the Youth Congress and strengthen the broader Congress Party.

The Indian Youth Congress announced on Monday that Akshay Lakra will serve as the new chief of its Delhi unit. This strategic decision was confirmed by IYC national in-charge Krishna Allavaru and IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, marking a significant leadership change within the organization.

The appointment letter, signed by Chib, expressed confidence in Lakra's capability to allocate his time and energy toward bolstering the Youth Congress, as well as the greater Congress Party, under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi.

The new role positions Lakra at the forefront of efforts to reinvigorate the political youth landscape in Delhi, with expectations to enhance organizational and party strategies amidst evolving political dynamics.

