Kerala CM Challenges Central Government Over Disaster Aid Claims
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for claiming the state delayed submitting relevant disaster reports, affecting financial aid. Vijayan refuted the claim, arguing that Kerala promptly submitted necessary documents and emphasized the state's repeated yet ignored requests for assistance post-Wayanad landslide disaster.
- Country:
- India
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a sharp critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, disputing claims that the state delayed the submission of disaster reports, leading to withheld central financial aid. Vijayan described the accusations as baseless and unfair, defending Kerala's actions post-Wayanad landslide tragedy.
The chief minister stated that Kerala had promptly submitted a comprehensive memorandum on August 17, detailing damages and requesting funds under National Disaster Response Fund guidelines. Despite this, Kerala remains without the requested aid, unlike other states receiving assistance even without formal demands, according to Vijayan.
Vijayan also highlighted the state's completion of a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, emphasizing the time-consuming nature of such efforts. While continuing to seek central support, he criticized the political motives behind aid denials and urged unity within Kerala's political landscape to advocate for disaster relief.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah Hails Constitution's Role in Strengthening Democracy
Amit Shah Advocates Modernization of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies
I thank PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for supporting me during my tenure as Maharashtra CM: Eknath Shinde in Thane.
I called PM Modi, Amit Shah and told them to decide (on next CM), and assured them that I will abide by that decision: Eknath Shinde.
Shiv Sena Thanks Amit Shah After Maharashtra Election Triumph