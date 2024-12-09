Kerala CM Challenges Central Government Over Disaster Aid Claims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has launched a sharp critique against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, disputing claims that the state delayed the submission of disaster reports, leading to withheld central financial aid. Vijayan described the accusations as baseless and unfair, defending Kerala's actions post-Wayanad landslide tragedy.

The chief minister stated that Kerala had promptly submitted a comprehensive memorandum on August 17, detailing damages and requesting funds under National Disaster Response Fund guidelines. Despite this, Kerala remains without the requested aid, unlike other states receiving assistance even without formal demands, according to Vijayan.

Vijayan also highlighted the state's completion of a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report, emphasizing the time-consuming nature of such efforts. While continuing to seek central support, he criticized the political motives behind aid denials and urged unity within Kerala's political landscape to advocate for disaster relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)