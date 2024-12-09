Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A True Champion's Legacy

Sonia Gandhi, the formidable former Congress president, celebrated her 78th birthday with an outpouring of goodwill from party members and supporters. The current party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, lauded Gandhi as a 'true champion' of the marginalized and an inspiration to millions for her enduring contribution to public life.

Kharge personally extended his birthday greetings to Gandhi at her residence, emphasizing her role as a beacon of empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth. Alongside him, Congress's general secretary, K C Venugopal, praised her pivotal influence in India's post-independence journey toward growth and reform.

The Congress underscored Gandhi's impact on India's political landscape, citing her leadership during landmark reforms. Despite health challenges, she remains the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, continuing to guide the party with her vision and commitment to India's democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)