Celebrating Sonia Gandhi: A True Champion's Legacy

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi celebrated her 78th birthday, receiving warm wishes from party leaders who praised her as a champion of marginalized rights and an iconic leader. Despite stepping back for health reasons, Gandhi continues to influence Indian politics and inspire millions through her contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 21:33 IST
Sonia Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Sonia Gandhi, the formidable former Congress president, celebrated her 78th birthday with an outpouring of goodwill from party members and supporters. The current party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, lauded Gandhi as a 'true champion' of the marginalized and an inspiration to millions for her enduring contribution to public life.

Kharge personally extended his birthday greetings to Gandhi at her residence, emphasizing her role as a beacon of empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth. Alongside him, Congress's general secretary, K C Venugopal, praised her pivotal influence in India's post-independence journey toward growth and reform.

The Congress underscored Gandhi's impact on India's political landscape, citing her leadership during landmark reforms. Despite health challenges, she remains the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party, continuing to guide the party with her vision and commitment to India's democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

