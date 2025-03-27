Tamil Nadu Politics Heats Up as BJP’s Annamalai Heads to Delhi

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai has set off for Delhi, where he is anticipated to engage in significant discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This meeting surfaces just two days following a similar discussion between AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy and Shah in the national capital.

During his Delhi visit, Palaniswamy addressed the Enforcement Directorate case concerning an alleged scam within the state-run liquor corporation, TASMAC, urging a thorough inquiry. The meeting, held on Tuesday evening, saw discussions spanning various Tamil Nadu issues, including the National Education Policy's language policy, allocation of funds, and state railway enhancements.

Contrary to media speculation, Palaniswamy denied any dialogue about forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for the forthcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. He emphasized that any alliance conversations would only commence once election dates are announced, asserting there's a distinction between political ideology and alliances.

Palaniswamy articulated skepticism regarding media rumors about alliance talks, noting, "We came here for people issues, not alliances." He maintained that alliances would be guided by circumstances closer to the electoral timeline, referring to past practice during the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Previously, an alliance had formed between AIADMK and BJP post-J Jayalalithaa's death in 2016. While AIADMK partnered with BJP for the 2021 state elections, resulting in BJP winning four seats, the alliance dissolved in 2023. The DMK emerged victorious in both the 2019 Lok Sabha and 2021 Assembly polls, including 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

