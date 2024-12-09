BJP Alleges Congress's Foreign Ties with Soros Foundation
BJP leader Tarun Chugh claims Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have ties to the George Soros Foundation, potentially undermining India's stability. Allegations suggest the Congress party is influenced by foreign entities, particularly in views regarding Kashmir as a separate entity.
In a recent statement, BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh accused Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi of having links to the George Soros Foundation. According to Chugh, the Congress party is increasingly acting as a tool for forces attempting to destabilize India.
Chugh specifically pointed to Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of the Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, an organization allegedly financed by the Soros Foundation. He claimed that the FDL-AP Foundation advocates treating Kashmir as a separate entity, raising concerns over foreign influence on India's internal matters.
The BJP has vowed to expose what it terms the 'anti-national credentials' of the Gandhi family and the 'nefarious designs' of the Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir. Chugh emphasized that their mission is to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India as a leading global nation.
