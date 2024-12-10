Mission to Bring Austin Tice Home: A U.S. Push for a Journalist's Freedom

The United States is escalating its efforts to find Austin Tice, an American journalist kidnapped in Syria over a decade ago. According to the State Department, officials, including the hostage-affairs envoy Roger Carstens, are in regions such as Beirut to gather information and facilitate negotiations.

With Tice remaining a top priority, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms talks with Syrian intermediaries. The hope is to locate Tice and secure his release, following various reports indicating his survival and captivity by groups potentially linked to Hezbollah.

Despite prolonged dialogues with the Syrian government and complicated intelligence inputs, the Biden administration is determined to bring Tice home. Efforts remain ongoing, supported by his family and the FBI, which offers a $1 million reward for credible information.

