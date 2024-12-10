Left Menu

Mission to Bring Austin Tice Home: A U.S. Push for a Journalist's Freedom

The U.S. is intensifying efforts to locate and secure the release of Austin Tice, an American journalist captured in Syria 12 years ago. Information from international sources suggests Tice is alive, with efforts involving both diplomatic avenues and intelligence operations. The U.S. government remains committed to bringing him home safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 02:38 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 02:38 IST
Mission to Bring Austin Tice Home: A U.S. Push for a Journalist's Freedom

The United States is escalating its efforts to find Austin Tice, an American journalist kidnapped in Syria over a decade ago. According to the State Department, officials, including the hostage-affairs envoy Roger Carstens, are in regions such as Beirut to gather information and facilitate negotiations.

With Tice remaining a top priority, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms talks with Syrian intermediaries. The hope is to locate Tice and secure his release, following various reports indicating his survival and captivity by groups potentially linked to Hezbollah.

Despite prolonged dialogues with the Syrian government and complicated intelligence inputs, the Biden administration is determined to bring Tice home. Efforts remain ongoing, supported by his family and the FBI, which offers a $1 million reward for credible information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024