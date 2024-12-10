Tulsi Gabbard: A New Era for US National Intelligence?

Tulsi Gabbard, a former Congresswoman and 20-year veteran of the US Army, has been nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to serve as Director of National Intelligence. This nomination, if confirmed, marks the first instance a Hindu American would lead the crucial agency overseeing the nation's intelligence, including the CIA and FBI.

During her meetings with key Senators on Capitol Hill, Gabbard expressed her full support for Trump's recent statements on Syria. Her nomination has attracted praise from various Senators who spotlight her military service and dedication to constitutional rights.

Gabbard, who previously represented Hawaii in Congress and ran for president in 2020, is seen as a reformer by some lawmakers. Many in the Senate, including those with differing perspectives on foreign policy, acknowledge her as a bright and capable leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)