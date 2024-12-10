Remembering S.M. Krishna: A Legacy of Leadership and Innovation

Veteran politician S.M. Krishna, the former Chief Minister of Karnataka, died at 92 in Bengaluru. Krishna, renowned for his substantial contributions to the state's IT and biotech sectors, served as the 16th Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, after beginning his political career in 1962.

Known for his sartorial elegance and humor, Krishna held influential roles, including Governor of Maharashtra and External Affairs Minister under the UPA government. Originally from the socialist movement, he joined the Congress before spending five decades in politics, switching to the BJP in 2017 after resigning from Congress.

Remembered as a distinguished leader, Krishna had announced his resignation from active politics last January due to advancing age. He leaves behind a legacy of leadership amid various political landscapes, surviving by his wife and daughters.

