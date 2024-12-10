Left Menu

Legacy of Leadership: Reflecting on S M Krishna's Pioneering Role in Karnataka

S M Krishna, the former Karnataka chief minister and a veteran Indian politician, has passed away at the age of 92. Known for his significant contributions to Karnataka's development, he played a pivotal role in transforming Bengaluru into a technological hub. Krishna's political journey spanned nearly half a century.

Updated: 10-12-2024 09:55 IST
Senior Congress leaders expressed their heartfelt condolences following the death of former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna. The 92-year-old political stalwart passed away at his Bengaluru residence on Tuesday. Party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised Krishna as a true champion of development, highlighting his substantial contributions to Karnataka and the nation.

S M Krishna was born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, and began his electoral career by winning the Maddur assembly seat in 1962. His nearly 50-year association with Congress ended when he joined the BJP in 2017. His tenure as Chief Minister and contributions to sectors like IT and biotechnology gained him widespread respect.

Rahul Gandhi also mourned the loss of a leader whose decades-long work transformed Bengaluru into a global technological hub. Condolences poured in from Congress members, acknowledging Krishna's impactful governance and his prowess in navigating the public life with grace. He retired from active politics last year due to age.

