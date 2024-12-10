Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, has allegedly received death threats from an unidentified individual. The JanaSena Party reported that the anonymous caller made threatening calls and sent offensive text messages to Kalyan's office. The police have been notified, and further details are awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 11:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 11:43 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. (Photo/X@PawanKalyan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly been targeted with death threats from an unknown individual, according to the JanaSena Party.

The alleged perpetrator made calls to Kalyan's office, issuing threats on the Deputy Chief Minister's life. Additionally, offensive text messages were sent, intensifying the alarming situation.

The JanaSena Party disclosed these threats on social media platform X, and police authorities have been informed as investigations continue. More information is expected in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

