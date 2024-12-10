Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Receives Death Threats

In a concerning development, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has reportedly been targeted with death threats from an unknown individual, according to the JanaSena Party.

The alleged perpetrator made calls to Kalyan's office, issuing threats on the Deputy Chief Minister's life. Additionally, offensive text messages were sent, intensifying the alarming situation.

The JanaSena Party disclosed these threats on social media platform X, and police authorities have been informed as investigations continue. More information is expected in due course.

(With inputs from agencies.)