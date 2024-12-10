A Statesman Bids Farewell: Remembering S M Krishna

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran politician S M Krishna passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning. According to family sources, he had been ailing for some time. As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning.

Krishna carved a niche in Indian politics, having served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. He began his political journey in 1962, securing a seat in the Maddur assembly. Over his extensive career, Krishna was instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into a global tech hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and other political figures expressed their condolences. Remembered as a remarkable leader dedicated to public service, Krishna's legacy in Karnataka and Indian politics endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)