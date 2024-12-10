A Statesman Bids Farewell: Remembering S M Krishna
S M Krishna, a veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister, passed away at 92. Known for his substantial contributions to Karnataka's development and India's IT sector, Krishna served in various political roles, including as External Affairs Minister. He was remembered fondly by leaders across the political spectrum.
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran politician S M Krishna passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning. According to family sources, he had been ailing for some time. As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning.
Krishna carved a niche in Indian politics, having served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. He began his political journey in 1962, securing a seat in the Maddur assembly. Over his extensive career, Krishna was instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into a global tech hub.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and other political figures expressed their condolences. Remembered as a remarkable leader dedicated to public service, Krishna's legacy in Karnataka and Indian politics endures.
