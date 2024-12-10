Left Menu

A Statesman Bids Farewell: Remembering S M Krishna

S M Krishna, a veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister, passed away at 92. Known for his substantial contributions to Karnataka's development and India's IT sector, Krishna served in various political roles, including as External Affairs Minister. He was remembered fondly by leaders across the political spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2024 12:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 12:01 IST
A Statesman Bids Farewell: Remembering S M Krishna
S M Krishna
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran politician S M Krishna passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday morning. According to family sources, he had been ailing for some time. As a mark of respect, the Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning.

Krishna carved a niche in Indian politics, having served as Karnataka's Chief Minister and India's External Affairs Minister. He began his political journey in 1962, securing a seat in the Maddur assembly. Over his extensive career, Krishna was instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into a global tech hub.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, and other political figures expressed their condolences. Remembered as a remarkable leader dedicated to public service, Krishna's legacy in Karnataka and Indian politics endures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024