Rijiju Critiques Rahul Gandhi Amidst Calls for Parliamentary Debate

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju highlighted the need to uphold parliamentary proceedings even amidst challenges, pointing fingers at Rahul Gandhi for disrupting potential dialogue. Rijiju revealed that several MPs, from parties like Samajwadi Party, TMC, and Congress, are eager for debate, challenging Gandhi's apparent disinterest.

Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of disregarding key issues and failing to understand citizens' struggles, while affirming the government's readiness to pass essential legislation after thorough discussions. He urged Congress MPs to persuade their leader to embrace parliamentary processes.

Furthermore, Rijiju alleged connections between Congress leadership and George Soros, emphasizing it as a matter of national concern beyond partisan lines. He asserted that Soros' antagonism poses a threat to India's economy, urging collective national solidarity against such influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)