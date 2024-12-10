Left Menu

Nationwide Unrest: From Rajya Sabha Uproar to Economic Duties

The adjournment of the Rajya Sabha amid uproar over Soros and Adani issues, Opposition MPs protesting in Parliament and the passing of Karnataka's SM Krishna highlight a tumultuous day filled with political, legal, and economic developments. A Mumbai bus crash also claimed lives, adding to the day's somber tone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:14 IST
Nationwide Unrest: From Rajya Sabha Uproar to Economic Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid loud disruptions, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as heated debates erupted over the controversial Soros and Adani issues, reflecting the escalating tensions in India's national politics.

In an unrelated incident, a Delhi court summoned veteran actor Dharmendra in a cheating case, marking a noteworthy legal proceeding amidst a backdrop of nationwide debates and protests.

In the sphere of economic leadership, Sanjay Malhotra, the incoming RBI Governor, emphasized understanding diverse viewpoints to contribute effectively to the nation's economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024