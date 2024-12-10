Nationwide Unrest: From Rajya Sabha Uproar to Economic Duties
The adjournment of the Rajya Sabha amid uproar over Soros and Adani issues, Opposition MPs protesting in Parliament and the passing of Karnataka's SM Krishna highlight a tumultuous day filled with political, legal, and economic developments. A Mumbai bus crash also claimed lives, adding to the day's somber tone.
Amid loud disruptions, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as heated debates erupted over the controversial Soros and Adani issues, reflecting the escalating tensions in India's national politics.
In an unrelated incident, a Delhi court summoned veteran actor Dharmendra in a cheating case, marking a noteworthy legal proceeding amidst a backdrop of nationwide debates and protests.
In the sphere of economic leadership, Sanjay Malhotra, the incoming RBI Governor, emphasized understanding diverse viewpoints to contribute effectively to the nation's economic progress.
