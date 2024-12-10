Amid loud disruptions, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as heated debates erupted over the controversial Soros and Adani issues, reflecting the escalating tensions in India's national politics.

In an unrelated incident, a Delhi court summoned veteran actor Dharmendra in a cheating case, marking a noteworthy legal proceeding amidst a backdrop of nationwide debates and protests.

In the sphere of economic leadership, Sanjay Malhotra, the incoming RBI Governor, emphasized understanding diverse viewpoints to contribute effectively to the nation's economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)