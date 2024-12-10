Left Menu

Britain and Cyprus Fortify Ties Amid Global Tensions

Britain and Cyprus have committed to strengthening relations during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit. The island, shedding its past as a hub for Russian businesses, aligns increasingly with the West. Discussions included setting up a sanctions unit, reflecting Cyprus's strategic repositioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:26 IST
Keir Starmer Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Cyprus

In a significant diplomatic gesture, the UK and Cyprus have vowed to deepen bilateral ties, as outlined during UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to the Mediterranean nation. Starmer's visit marks the first by a British prime minister since 1971.

Cyprus, formerly a British colony, is aligning more closely with the West in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The island nation has actively sought to distance itself from its past reputation as a favorable locale for Russian businesses.

Prime Minister Starmer met with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides and offered British expertise to help establish a sanctions unit. The discussions underscore Cyprus's strategic pivot in the wake of global geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

