South Korea Faces Political Turmoil After President's Martial Law Debacle
South Korea's ruling party is considering President Yoon Suk Yeol's resignation amid a political crisis triggered by a failed martial law attempt. With criminal charges looming, discussions on holding an early election are underway. The opposition demands impeachment, citing constitutional concerns.
South Korea is grappling with political instability following President Yoon Suk Yeol's contentious martial law declaration. The ruling People Power Party (PPP) is contemplating his resignation by February, possibly followed by a snap election in April or May.
Yoon faces insurrection charges, a travel ban, and a second impeachment vote. Meanwhile, the opposition Democratic Party (DP) denounces the PPP's proposal as unconstitutional. Growing dissent within the ruling party sees more lawmakers endorsing impeachment endeavors.
A special counsel will probe the martial law incident, implicating Yoon and several officials. The outcome could determine Yoon's political fate and South Korea's future leadership dynamics.
