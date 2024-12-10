Sena's Saamana: BJP's Hindutva Hypocrisy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Union government, claiming it is obstructing discussions in Parliament on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', lambasted the BJP for its alleged 'politically transactional, selfish and hypocritical' brand of Hindutva.

The editorial argued that the BJP's focus on slogans and issues like the Uniform Civil Code overshadows its inaction towards violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Allegedly, the BJP is disinterested in Hindu rights abroad due to lack of electoral interests.

While Hindu groups are actively protesting in several Indian states, BJP leaders have remained conspicuously absent from these demonstrations.

The editorial further added that the Sena (UBT) has kept the issue alive in Maharashtra and questioned those who say the party has abandoned Hindutva after losing the state elections.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted as members clashed over issues related to George Soros and Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)