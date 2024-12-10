Left Menu

Sena's Saamana: BJP's Hindutva Hypocrisy

The Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes the BJP-led Union government for avoiding a parliamentary discussion on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The Saamana editorial accuses the BJP of being politically transactional and hypocritical, prioritizing issues for electoral gains while ignoring the plight of Hindus in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:22 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:08 IST
Sena's Saamana: BJP's Hindutva Hypocrisy
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@UNHumanRights)
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has leveled accusations against the BJP-led Union government, claiming it is obstructing discussions in Parliament on violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

An editorial in the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', lambasted the BJP for its alleged 'politically transactional, selfish and hypocritical' brand of Hindutva.

The editorial argued that the BJP's focus on slogans and issues like the Uniform Civil Code overshadows its inaction towards violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Allegedly, the BJP is disinterested in Hindu rights abroad due to lack of electoral interests.

While Hindu groups are actively protesting in several Indian states, BJP leaders have remained conspicuously absent from these demonstrations.

The editorial further added that the Sena (UBT) has kept the issue alive in Maharashtra and questioned those who say the party has abandoned Hindutva after losing the state elections.

Additionally, Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted as members clashed over issues related to George Soros and Adani.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024