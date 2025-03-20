Left Menu

T-Shirt Slogans Stir Controversy in Indian Parliament

Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha defended DMK MPs wearing slogan-bearing t-shirts opposing a proposed delimitation exercise. The DMK's attire, objected to by parliament chairs, led to adjournments and a meeting with floor leaders. The DMK refused to change their attire, highlighting concerns over southern states' representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 16:09 IST
T-Shirt Slogans Stir Controversy in Indian Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in India's Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs stood in solidarity with DMK colleagues wearing t-shirts that criticized a proposed delimitation exercise. The garments, emblazoned with slogans like "Delimitation -- Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win," were deemed objectionable, triggering a series of adjournments.

The chair requested the DMK MPs to change their attire. Despite this, the MPs, concerned about the potential decrease in southern states' representation, remained defiant, insisting on a government explanation and readiness to face suspension if necessary.

The meeting called by the Rajya Sabha chairman stretched beyond its intended duration, highlighting unresolved tensions. The incident brought attention to issues of dress code and parliamentary expression, accentuating the opposition's grievances over consistent bias against southern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI bias and ethics: A holistic approach to human influence in ensuring fair and trustworthy systems

AI vs. energy theft: How machine learning is revolutionizing fraud detection

Application of AI in microservices: Smarter service decomposition and optimization

Are we oversharing with AI? The psychology behind consumer data disclosure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025