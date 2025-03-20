T-Shirt Slogans Stir Controversy in Indian Parliament
Opposition MPs in the Rajya Sabha defended DMK MPs wearing slogan-bearing t-shirts opposing a proposed delimitation exercise. The DMK's attire, objected to by parliament chairs, led to adjournments and a meeting with floor leaders. The DMK refused to change their attire, highlighting concerns over southern states' representation.
Tensions flared in India's Rajya Sabha as opposition MPs stood in solidarity with DMK colleagues wearing t-shirts that criticized a proposed delimitation exercise. The garments, emblazoned with slogans like "Delimitation -- Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win," were deemed objectionable, triggering a series of adjournments.
The chair requested the DMK MPs to change their attire. Despite this, the MPs, concerned about the potential decrease in southern states' representation, remained defiant, insisting on a government explanation and readiness to face suspension if necessary.
The meeting called by the Rajya Sabha chairman stretched beyond its intended duration, highlighting unresolved tensions. The incident brought attention to issues of dress code and parliamentary expression, accentuating the opposition's grievances over consistent bias against southern regions.
