Parliament Protest: Punjab Congress Stands With Farmers

On Thursday, Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest within the Parliament complex, voicing their dissent against the police crackdown on farmers demonstrating at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points for over a year.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjit Aujla, and Dharamvir Gandhi led the protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, directing strong slogans at both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP government at the Centre, labeling them as 'anti-farmer.'

The protestors demanded the immediate release of detained farmer leaders and supported the farmers' demands for a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for crops. They also criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly working in tandem with the BJP, following the detention of several farmer leaders in Mohali.

(With inputs from agencies.)