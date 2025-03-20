Left Menu

Parliament Protest: Punjab Congress Stands With Farmers

Congress MPs from Punjab protested in Parliament against the police crackdown on farmers demonstrating at state border points. They criticized the AAP and BJP governments as 'anti-farmer' and demanded the release of detained farmer leaders. The protestors supported the call for a law guaranteeing MSP for crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:20 IST
Parliament Protest: Punjab Congress Stands With Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Congress MPs from Punjab staged a protest within the Parliament complex, voicing their dissent against the police crackdown on farmers demonstrating at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points for over a year.

Sukhjinder Randhawa, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Gurjit Aujla, and Dharamvir Gandhi led the protest outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, directing strong slogans at both the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP government at the Centre, labeling them as 'anti-farmer.'

The protestors demanded the immediate release of detained farmer leaders and supported the farmers' demands for a law ensuring minimum support price (MSP) for crops. They also criticized Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for allegedly working in tandem with the BJP, following the detention of several farmer leaders in Mohali.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025