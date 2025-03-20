Parliament in Uproar: Protests and Adjournments Dominate Proceedings

The Indian Parliament faced tumultuous proceedings on Thursday as both Houses experienced adjournments amid protests by DMK and other opposition members.

In the Lok Sabha, proceedings were halted multiple times—first until 12 noon, then 2 pm, and eventually for the whole day. The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar interruptions, with adjournments until 12 noon, 12.15 pm, 2 pm, and ultimately for the day.

DMK members were vocal against the Centre's proposed delimitation plans, leading to heated exchanges. Amid these disruptions, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla reiterated the importance of maintaining norms and decorum in the House. He criticized improper attire and reminded members to adhere to Rule 349 of the procedural guidelines. The Speaker expressed disapproval of any behavior that compromised the House's dignity.

DMK MP Kanimozhi criticized the perceived double standards, citing past protests by BJP MPs when they were in opposition. "This is a new rule they've invented," she remarked, accusing the ruling party of intolerance toward opposition protests.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh, a BJP MP, accused the opposition of trying to impose their own rules to disrupt parliamentary proceedings, emphasizing adherence to established regulations for the House's smooth functioning.

In another development, Punjab Congress MPs, led by state chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, protested against the eviction of farmers from the Punjab-Haryana border. They condemned government actions, highlighting ongoing issues faced by farmers, and raising significant concerns over their rights.

Police have strengthened security at the Haryana-Punjab Shambhu border, removing barricades to restrict farmers' movements. Notable farmer leaders, including Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarvan Singh Pandher, were detained amid heightened tensions.

The second phase of the budget session began on March 10 and is scheduled to run until April 4.

