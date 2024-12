Tributes Pour in for Visionary Leader S M Krishna

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, offered heartfelt condolences following the death of former External Affairs Minister, S M Krishna. Stalin praised Krishna for his diplomatic acumen and statesmanship, which significantly improved India's global standing.

In a heartfelt message on social media platform 'X', Stalin described Krishna as a visionary leader and a stalwart in Indian politics. He highlighted Krishna's role in propelling Karnataka towards progress during his tenure as Chief Minister and commended his contributions to Indian foreign affairs during his time as External Affairs Minister.

Stalin also recalled the strong bond and shared vision for regional cooperation that characterized the relationship between Krishna and the late Tamil Nadu leader M Karunanidhi, 'Thalaivar Kalaignar,' adding that Krishna's legacy will be cherished for generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)