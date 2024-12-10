Left Menu

Netanyahu's Day in Court: Israeli PM Faces Corruption Charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has taken the stand for the first time in his corruption trial, facing charges of fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes. This historic legal event is unfolding as Netanyahu also deals with conflict in Gaza and an international arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:17 IST
Benjamin Netanyahu Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a landmark moment in Israeli politics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared in court for the first time to testify in his ongoing corruption trial. Charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes, Netanyahu defends his actions as a product of a politically motivated witch hunt.

The legal proceedings present a significant challenge for Netanyahu as he juggles his responsibilities, including managing a protracted conflict in Gaza. The trial has become an international talking point as Netanyahu's actions come under scrutiny on multiple fronts.

This trial marks an unprecedented event, with Netanyahu becoming the first incumbent Israeli prime minister to face such criminal allegations in court. As the proceedings unfold, Netanyahu's defense team seeks to dismantle the charges, while the courtroom drama adds another layer to his enduring political career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

