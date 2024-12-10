BJP Accuses AAP MLAs of Non-performance in Campaign Jolt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by issuing chargesheets against ten of its MLAs, accusing them of non-performance in their respective constituencies.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, announced the move as part of the BJP's strategic campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He claimed the AAP has dropped 18 sitting MLAs, revealing a lack of confidence and popularity within their constituencies.

The BJP's chargesheets suggest the AAP MLAs have prospered personally while the Delhi government has suffered financially. Gupta criticized former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for abandoning his Patparganj seat, attributing it to a failure to face accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)