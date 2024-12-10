Left Menu

BJP Accuses AAP MLAs of Non-performance in Campaign Jolt

The BJP has issued chargesheets against ten AAP MLAs, alleging non-performance and highlighting anti-incumbency in their constituencies. BJP's Vijender Gupta leads the chargesheet committee, asserting AAP's incapability to face constituents due to underperformance. The issues are central to BJP's assembly poll campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:25 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:25 IST
BJP Accuses AAP MLAs of Non-performance in Campaign Jolt
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by issuing chargesheets against ten of its MLAs, accusing them of non-performance in their respective constituencies.

Vijender Gupta, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly, announced the move as part of the BJP's strategic campaign for the upcoming assembly elections. He claimed the AAP has dropped 18 sitting MLAs, revealing a lack of confidence and popularity within their constituencies.

The BJP's chargesheets suggest the AAP MLAs have prospered personally while the Delhi government has suffered financially. Gupta criticized former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia for abandoning his Patparganj seat, attributing it to a failure to face accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024