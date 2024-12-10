Left Menu

Historic Move: Impeachment Bid Against India's Vice President

Opposition parties in India have initiated an unprecedented move to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of partisanship in his parliamentary role. This significant decision reflects ongoing tensions between the opposition and Prime Minister Modi's government, despite lacking the votes needed for removal.

Updated: 10-12-2024 16:45 IST


In a groundbreaking political maneuver, Indian opposition parties have moved to impeach Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, a step never before witnessed in the country's history. They accuse him of partisanship in his role as the chairman of the upper house of parliament.

This decision comes amid ongoing disruptions in parliament, with both government and opposition parties blaming each other for the stalemate. Despite Vice President Dhankhar's critical role, including being the standby for the presidency, the move is symbolic due to insufficient opposition votes for his removal.

The impeachment attempt reflects rising tensions between opposition groups and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration, with Vice President Dhankhar being a BJP candidate. The Congress party, led by spokesman Jairam Ramesh, justified the decision as a necessity for parliamentary democracy, though the motion may not be debated this session due to parliamentary schedules and procedural requirements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

