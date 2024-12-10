Left Menu

EVM Controversy: BJP vs. NCP Sparks Debate in Maharashtra

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar challenges NCP's Sharad Pawar amid escalating debates over EVM credibility following Maharashtra election results. Padalkar accuses Pawar of undermining democracy, sparking protests in Markadwadi village. Meanwhile, Congress's Nana Patole supports anti-EVM sentiment, raising questions about EVM usage and villagers' voting rights.

Updated: 10-12-2024 17:06 IST

  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar on Tuesday challenged NCP chief Sharad Pawar to ask his daughter and grandnephew to resign if they don't trust Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This comes amid opposition debates on EVM reliability after the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Padalkar, addressing a gathering in Solapur, accused Pawar of misrepresenting the Dhangar community's stance on EVMs. Debate intensified as Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole visited Markadwadi village to support the anti-EVM sentiment, casting doubts on the machines' integrity.

Congress claims multiple Maharashtra villages are opposing EVMs in future elections, with allegations that authorities are suppressing voters' rights. This controversy deepens as villagers' attempts to hold mock repolls using ballot papers were thwarted by police, leading to legal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

