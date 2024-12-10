Sweet Success: The Resilient Charm of Bakdash Ice Cream

In the heart of Damascus, the legendary Bakdash ice cream parlour has become a beacon of hope and renewal with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Renowned for its mastic-infused Arabic gelato, Bakdash has been serving blissful scoops for over a century.

With a generous heap priced at just $1, the parlour draws in crowds from across Syria, including many who have not set foot in the capital for years. On Monday, hundreds, including fighters with guns slung over their shoulders, reveled in every bite, feeling the liberation in more ways than one.

Samir Bakdash, the co-owner, reopened his shop to celebrate freedom from oppressive governance, while customers like Eman Ghazal claim that along with the ice cream, life itself tastes sweeter. As Damascus opens its arms to its people, Bakdash stands not just as an ice cream parlour, but as a testament to resilience and joy.

