Sweet Success: The Resilient Charm of Bakdash Ice Cream

The famous Bakdash ice cream parlour in Damascus, Syria, has become a symbol of hope and joy following the fall of the Assad regime. Syrians are flocking to enjoy their signature mastic-infused Arabic gelato, savoring newfound freedom after years of civil war under a repressive government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:29 IST
In the heart of Damascus, the legendary Bakdash ice cream parlour has become a beacon of hope and renewal with the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Renowned for its mastic-infused Arabic gelato, Bakdash has been serving blissful scoops for over a century.

With a generous heap priced at just $1, the parlour draws in crowds from across Syria, including many who have not set foot in the capital for years. On Monday, hundreds, including fighters with guns slung over their shoulders, reveled in every bite, feeling the liberation in more ways than one.

Samir Bakdash, the co-owner, reopened his shop to celebrate freedom from oppressive governance, while customers like Eman Ghazal claim that along with the ice cream, life itself tastes sweeter. As Damascus opens its arms to its people, Bakdash stands not just as an ice cream parlour, but as a testament to resilience and joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

