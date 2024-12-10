Left Menu

Opposition's Controversial Move to Challenge VP Dhankhar

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma criticized opposition parties for submitting a notice to impeach Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, claiming it was a strategy to disrupt proceedings. The opposition accused Dhankhar of partisanship, which Sharma refuted, asserting no constitutional grounds exist for such an action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:30 IST
On Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma alleged that opposition parties filed a notice for Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's impeachment as a ploy to disrupt parliamentary proceedings, asserting the lack of valid impeachment grounds.

The notice, submitted by Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, accused Dhankhar of partisanship. However, according to Sharma, such an action defies constitutional norms.

Sharma contended that Dhankhar maintained balanced discussions in the Upper House, dismissing claims of biased conduct. The notice emerged amidst growing tensions between the opposition and Dhankhar, but Sharma denounced it as a tactic to pressure the House by the INDIA group parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

