Opposition's Controversial Move to Challenge VP Dhankhar

On Tuesday, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma alleged that opposition parties filed a notice for Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's impeachment as a ploy to disrupt parliamentary proceedings, asserting the lack of valid impeachment grounds.

The notice, submitted by Congress MPs Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain to Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody, accused Dhankhar of partisanship. However, according to Sharma, such an action defies constitutional norms.

Sharma contended that Dhankhar maintained balanced discussions in the Upper House, dismissing claims of biased conduct. The notice emerged amidst growing tensions between the opposition and Dhankhar, but Sharma denounced it as a tactic to pressure the House by the INDIA group parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)