Goa's Opposition in Disarray Ahead of Assembly Session
As the monsoon session of the Goa assembly approaches, opposition parties struggle to unite on their strategy. With varying stances, key figures like Yuri Alemao and Vijai Sardesai express differing views on the necessity and timing of a coordination meeting. The session starts on July 21 and ends August 8.
In the lead-up to the monsoon session of the Goa assembly, opposition parties are struggling to coordinate their strategy. The Congress has organized a meeting in an effort to unify their approach.
However, cracks are showing in the opposition's coordination. GFP leader Vijai Sardesai criticized the meeting's timing, saying that discussions should have happened before the Business Advisory Committee meeting. AAP's position remains undecided while the Revolutionary Goans Party plans to tackle government issues independently.
Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao believes the timing is right for deciding floor coordination, despite dissenting opinions. The session is slated from July 21 to August 8, posing a crucial time for opposition unity.
