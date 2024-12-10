France's Political Chessboard: Macron's Search for Allies

In the wake of France's political upheaval, President Emmanuel Macron engaged in critical discussions with Socialist Party leaders on Tuesday. These talks, described as 'interesting but inconclusive,' are pivotal as Macron aims to name a new prime minister within 48 hours after the ousting of Michel Barnier's government.

The Socialist Party has emerged as a crucial player, potentially supporting Macron's administration against a no-confidence vote. Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized the weight of Macron's next move, expressing hopes for the appointment of a leftist prime minister and adjustments to the pension reform policy.

Yet, skepticism looms, with leaders like Marine Tondelier and Laurent Wauquiez doubting the feasibility of a coalition. Macron, aiming to stabilize governance, navigates intrigue with mainstream parties, avoiding collaboration with far-left and far-right factions, to sustain legislative progress.

