France's Political Chessboard: Macron's Search for Allies
Leaders of France's Socialist Party had talks with President Macron, deemed 'interesting but inconclusive,' discussing the appointment of a new prime minister following a government crisis. The Socialists, as key negotiators, demand a leftist prime minister in return for support, amid discussions on pension reform.
In the wake of France's political upheaval, President Emmanuel Macron engaged in critical discussions with Socialist Party leaders on Tuesday. These talks, described as 'interesting but inconclusive,' are pivotal as Macron aims to name a new prime minister within 48 hours after the ousting of Michel Barnier's government.
The Socialist Party has emerged as a crucial player, potentially supporting Macron's administration against a no-confidence vote. Party leader Olivier Faure emphasized the weight of Macron's next move, expressing hopes for the appointment of a leftist prime minister and adjustments to the pension reform policy.
Yet, skepticism looms, with leaders like Marine Tondelier and Laurent Wauquiez doubting the feasibility of a coalition. Macron, aiming to stabilize governance, navigates intrigue with mainstream parties, avoiding collaboration with far-left and far-right factions, to sustain legislative progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Electoral Controversy: AAP vs. Central Government in Delhi
Protests Erupt as Supporters Demand Former Prime Minister's Release
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he is recommending Hezbollah cease-fire proposal to Cabinet for approval, reports AP.
BJP Gears Up to Challenge Karnataka Government in Winter Session
Uttar Pradesh Government Takes Action Against Sambhal Protesters