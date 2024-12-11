Global Support for Ukraine: G7's Financial Backbone

The United States Treasury Department confirmed the transfer of $20 billion, part of a larger $50 billion G7 loan for Ukraine, to a World Bank intermediary fund, designed to provide crucial financial aid to the embattled nation. This transaction aligns with the U.S.'s pledge to parallel European Union support.

The funding directive was executed before Donald Trump's presidential inauguration to safeguard it from potential policy reversals. Trump's prior statements expressed concern over the level of U.S. aid to Ukraine, suggesting it may be reduced under his leadership.

The comprehensive $50 billion credit package, supported by frozen Russian assets, positions the G7 democracies as pivotal financiers of Ukraine's current and future needs, excluding military aid, which requires U.S. congressional approval. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen emphasized the importance of this economic support in sustaining Ukraine's essential services during the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)