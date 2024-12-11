Left Menu

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Russia has provided asylum to ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad following a swift rebel offensive in Syria. The move is seen as a significant setback for Iran and Russia's influence. Meanwhile, Syria's interim leadership begins under former rebel support, while Russia hints at potential prisoner swaps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 06:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 06:02 IST
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable geopolitical development, Bashar al-Assad, former president of Syria, has been granted asylum in Russia. This decision came after a rapid rebel advancement led to his ousting, delivering a strategic blow to both Russia and Iran, nations that had intervened in Syria's prolonged civil war to support Assad against Western demands for his removal.

According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, the asylum showcases Russia's capability to act decisively in crisis situations. He further asserted that Russia is not obliged to extradite Assad for trial, emphasizing Moscow's long-standing ties with Syria dating back to the Cold War era.

Amid these developments, Syria's new interim leader has taken charge with rebel backing, while Ryabkov expressed openness to further prisoner exchanges, signaling potential diplomatic shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024