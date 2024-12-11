Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

In a notable geopolitical development, Bashar al-Assad, former president of Syria, has been granted asylum in Russia. This decision came after a rapid rebel advancement led to his ousting, delivering a strategic blow to both Russia and Iran, nations that had intervened in Syria's prolonged civil war to support Assad against Western demands for his removal.

According to Sergei Ryabkov, Russia's deputy foreign minister, the asylum showcases Russia's capability to act decisively in crisis situations. He further asserted that Russia is not obliged to extradite Assad for trial, emphasizing Moscow's long-standing ties with Syria dating back to the Cold War era.

Amid these developments, Syria's new interim leader has taken charge with rebel backing, while Ryabkov expressed openness to further prisoner exchanges, signaling potential diplomatic shifts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)