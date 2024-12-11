Yellen Addresses South Korea's Political Crisis: A Diplomatic Exchange
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed recent political unrest in South Korea with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok. Yellen highlighted the importance of U.S.-Korean communication and reaffirmed strong bilateral relations based on shared democratic values. The meeting also covered macroeconomic and financial developments.
In a critical diplomatic exchange, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed South Korea's recent political turmoil during a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok. The discussion focused on the upheaval sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law proposal.
Yellen praised the robust communication between the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance and the U.S. Treasury Department, emphasizing the significance of maintaining steady dialogue amid the political unrest.
Both officials reiterated the strength of U.S.-South Korea relations, grounded in shared democratic principles, while also covering critical macroeconomic and financial developments during their conversation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
