Yellen Addresses South Korea's Political Crisis: A Diplomatic Exchange

In a critical diplomatic exchange, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addressed South Korea's recent political turmoil during a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok. The discussion focused on the upheaval sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law proposal.

Yellen praised the robust communication between the Korean Ministry of Economy and Finance and the U.S. Treasury Department, emphasizing the significance of maintaining steady dialogue amid the political unrest.

Both officials reiterated the strength of U.S.-South Korea relations, grounded in shared democratic principles, while also covering critical macroeconomic and financial developments during their conversation.

